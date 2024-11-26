A WOMAN in her late thirties has been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash between a bus and a car on Tuesday morning.
Folly Road in Trevethin, Pontypool was closed by Gwent Police at around 10am on Tuesday, November 26, and reopened just after noon.
Police officers attended the scene alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.
The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for further treatment, and a spokesperson for Gwent Police said her injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.
The full statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Folly Road, Pontypool at around 9.15am on Tuesday 26 November.
"Officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance attended.
"The collision involved a bus and a car.
"The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment, her injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here