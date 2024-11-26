Folly Road in Trevethin, Pontypool was closed by Gwent Police at around 10am on Tuesday, November 26, and reopened just after noon.

Police officers attended the scene alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for further treatment, and a spokesperson for Gwent Police said her injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

The full statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Folly Road, Pontypool at around 9.15am on Tuesday 26 November.

"Officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance attended.

"The collision involved a bus and a car.

"The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment, her injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening."