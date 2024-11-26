Stoney Bridge in Risca had part of its pillar fall into the river during the havoc wreaked on South Wales throughout Sunday, November 24.

Pictures captured by local residents and shared on social media show the bridge's pillar falling away into the rushing water as the rain poured.

The section of the bridge that was damaged by the heavy rainfall is known as the upstream cutwater, and will now need repairing.

An upstream cutwater is a sharply pointed, wedge-shaped structure on the upstream face of a bridge pier that is supposed to resist the effects of moving water and ice.

The pillar's main purpose is to improve bridge hydraulics by smoothly slicing the water and allowing it to flow under the bridge, by reducing the pressure that water and ice can put on such a structure.

An upstream cutwater is usually triangular in shape and usually made from concrete or masonry, and is often capped with a steel angle.

Cutwaters can also be found on the downstream side of a bridge, where they allow streams to re-join smoothly under the arches.

This is not the first time that the British weather has damaged Stoney Bridge, as it was closed for almost two months in 2020 after it was damaged by Storm Dennis.

The damage to the upstream cutwater on Stoney Bridge in Risca on Sunday led the local authority, Caerphilly County Borough Council, to close the bridge for the rest of the day amid concerns relating to the structure.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council told the Argus: "This structure was closed on the 24th November due to concerns relating to the upstream cutwater, which could not be adequately inspected at the time due to elevated river levels.

"River levels have since fallen which has enabled an inspection to be undertaken, with the bridge due to be re-opened this morning.

"The structure has sustained significant damage to the upstream cutwater and repairs shall be undertaken by Caerphilly County Borough Council, however there are currently no public safety concerns."

Natural Resources Wales were also contacted for comment, and confirmed that they are not responsible for the bridge, as it is solely the responsibility of the local authority.