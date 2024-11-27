The Gwent Levels are a scenic lowland area on the banks of the Severn Estuary in Southern Monmouthshire.

Michelle Holeman, 54, a resident of the area, created the petition as a "passionate advocate for the preservation of local culture and nature, with a personal connection with The Gwent Levels."

"Me and my partner Nigel moved here from over the bridge, into our forever home just four months ago," said Michelle.

"We wanted to buy a house that we would never have to leave again, ready for our retirement.

"We chose the area due to the natural beauty of the Gwent Levels, on the outskirts of some beautiful villages.

"I am sure we might have chosen differently if we had known about the proposal to build more than 700 homes.

"The proposed concrete jungle will drive away Gwent Levels tourism, and destroy the futures of the endangered species of wildlife that live here.

"On top of that, how will the infrastructure cope? After moving here in July I still have not been able to get a GP appointment, as they are already over-run."

On October 10, Monmouthshire County Council discussed in a council meeting, their plans to build 770 houses on The Gwent Levels, to the east of Caldicot and north of Portskewett.

Read more: Monmouthshire local development plan set for consultation

The petition, started by Michelle on Change.org, states: "This development prioritizes hitting housing targets over the vital preservation of our local heritage and agricultural livelihoods."

"Generations of local farmers have tirelessly worked this land, maintaining traditions deeply embedded within our community.

"This development plan threatens to push them out, destroying jobs and the fabric of our society.

"By signing this petition, you actively take a stand against this senseless destruction.

"The Welsh Government, Portskewett Community Council, County Councillor Lisa Dymock, Gwent Wildlife, Bumblebee Conservation, Portskewett and Caldicot residents and many more object to this proposal."

The many reasons listed in the petition arguing against the housing proposal include that it is an "area of natural beauty."

Parts of the Gwent Levels mentioned are the ancient woodlands, the Grade II listed house, protected hedgerows, the 200 species of insects/invertebrate's, the birds, plants and other wildlife.

The petition also claims that the area is at considered high risk for flooding.

To have your say on the development, you can email planningpolicy@monmouthshire.gov.uk or attend a meeting on Friday, November 29 at Portskewett Town Hall.

You can sign the petition here.