Since its inception in 2018, the Caerphilly Keys project has been a success, according to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Additional funding from the Welsh Government has facilitated the expansion of the scheme and the development of 'Caerphilly Keys Leasing.'

Caerphilly Keys Leasing aims to help private landlords find suitable tenants for their properties, while simultaneously housing those who might otherwise face homelessness.

The scheme offers several benefits for landlords, including guaranteed monthly rental income without commission, no empty property costs, and no arrears.

The council also ensures full management of the property and tenant for the five-year lease term.

Grants are available for property improvements and energy efficiency enhancements.

Tenants are provided with tailored tenancy management and ongoing housing support from the council's experienced staff.

Councillor Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing, said: "Caerphilly Keys was a groundbreaking project and the first of its kind for a Welsh council.

"We’re taking the successes and learning from the original scheme and enhancing it, thanks to Welsh Government’s Leasing Scheme Wales.

"I urge landlords with properties in the Caerphilly borough to get in touch with our dedicated Caerphilly Keys team to find out more about joining and helping us find homes for those who need them."

The council encourages interested landlords and those seeking more information about Caerphilly Keys and the support available to visit the Caerphilly Keys website, email keys@caerphilly.co.uk, or call 01443 873564.