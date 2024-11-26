The research, commissioned by Public Health Wales, surveyed more than 1,200 people. finding young people, women, ethnic minorities, individuals with disabilities, and those in poor health reported lower mental wellbeing.

These factors were found to have a greater impact on mental wellbeing than people's access to resources and opportunities.

The survey revealed that 93 percent of participants recognised the importance of taking action to protect mental wellbeing.

However, fewer people knew what actions they could take to support their mental wellbeing.

Those less likely to know included men (74 per cent), 18-29 year olds (70 per cent), people with disabilities (73 per cent), and those in poor health (62 per cent).

Only half of the survey participants were satisfied with the opportunities they had to engage in activities beneficial to their mental wellbeing, either individually or within their communities.

Various activities were identified as beneficial to mental wellbeing, with physical activity and spending time in nature being the most popular.

The survey found that age and gender played a role in the types of activities people engaged in.

For example, 30-39-year-olds were most likely to spend time in nature, while women were more engaged in creative activities and connected with others through clubs and organisations.

The importance of spending time with family and friends was also highlighted, particularly having friendship groups with shared interests that could provide support and understanding.

Emily Van de Venter, consultant in health improvement for Public Health Wales, said: "It’s so important that people understand how they can look after their mental wellbeing.

"The people we spoke to in our survey mainly highlighted costs and time as being a barrier to taking part in activities, but we know that even small things like getting outside can make a difference."