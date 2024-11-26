The latest Time to Talk Public Health survey found that 'too many temptations' was the biggest barrier for people trying to maintain a healthy weight.

29 per cent of respondents chose 'temptations' from a list of 11 barriers, more than any other option.

19 per cent said they don't have enough time, and 17 per cent said their job stops them from taking action.

Just seven per cent said a lack of cooking skills, and only five per cent said insufficient knowledge were barriers.

66 per cent of respondents said they are heavier than they want to be, with 88 per cent of these people intending to take action on their weight.

The findings highlight the need to make it easier for people to make healthy choices.

They follow a 2023 Public Health Wales survey which showed strong public support in Wales (57 per cent) for government action to make the food we buy healthier.

Dr Ilona Johnson, consultant in public health at Public Health Wales, said: "These findings are helpful as we can see that many people in Wales recognise they may be above a healthy weight, and are either intending to, or are already, taking action to change this.

"However, people are also highlighting the challenges, saying that it is not about intention or willpower, and that our modern-day living environment can make it difficult to reach or be a healthier weight.

"They want to take action on their weight, but they feel their environment is working against them because they are surrounded by high energy food that is low in nutrients."

For more information and advice on the steps you can take to maintain a healthy weight, visit the Healthy Weight Healthy You website.