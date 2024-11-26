Residents at a Caerphilly care home have enjoyed a silent disco and other activities as part of a project.
Abermill Care Home participated in a project with Dr B Creative and Age Cymru.
The project, funded by the Welsh Government, aims to promote person-centred activities and identify good examples of these activities.
The project engages with residents through a range of person-centred activities and gathers feedback to create resources.
Activities at Abermill Care Home were filmed and residents were interviewed as part of the project, which will become part of a pack of online resources through the Age Cymru website for carers and professionals.
Residents at Abermill Care Home enjoyed taking part in a range of activities including arts and crafts, and a movement to music exercise class, poetry sessions, a silent disco, and an orchestra attended by Nant Y Parc Primary School which residents helped conduct.
Christine Tipper, Abertriwdr's Abermill Care Home, home manager, said: "It’s been a pleasure to support Age Cymru and Dr B Creatives project.
"Person centred activities are important to promote and carry out, as they are activities that put our residents first."
Age Cymru’s arts and creative programme manager, Kelly Barr, said: "We’re delighted to work with the Abermill Care Home as part of a project funded by Welsh Government, capturing their inspiring idea to hold a silent disco for their residents on film."
Age Cymru's resident well being toolkit, is set to be launched in January 2025.
