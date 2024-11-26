Abermill Care Home participated in a project with Dr B Creative and Age Cymru.

The project, funded by the Welsh Government, aims to promote person-centred activities and identify good examples of these activities.

The silent disco was enjoyed by residents (Image: HC-One)

The project engages with residents through a range of person-centred activities and gathers feedback to create resources.

Activities at Abermill Care Home were filmed and residents were interviewed as part of the project, which will become part of a pack of online resources through the Age Cymru website for carers and professionals.

Residents at Abermill Care Home enjoyed taking part in a range of activities including arts and crafts, and a movement to music exercise class, poetry sessions, a silent disco, and an orchestra attended by Nant Y Parc Primary School which residents helped conduct.

Christine Tipper, Abertriwdr's Abermill Care Home, home manager, said: "It’s been a pleasure to support Age Cymru and Dr B Creatives project.

There were also movement to music sessions (Image: HC-One)

"Person centred activities are important to promote and carry out, as they are activities that put our residents first."

Age Cymru’s arts and creative programme manager, Kelly Barr, said: "We’re delighted to work with the Abermill Care Home as part of a project funded by Welsh Government, capturing their inspiring idea to hold a silent disco for their residents on film."

There were arts and crafts sessions (Image: HC-One)

Age Cymru's resident well being toolkit, is set to be launched in January 2025.