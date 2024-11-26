The police would like to speak to Anthony Foley, a 35-year-old from Brynmawr about an assault.

❗Officers carrying out an investigation into an assault would like to speak to Anthony Foley.



ℹ Officers would like to speak to the 35-year-old from Brynmawr who may be able to assist with their investigation.



🔗https://t.co/kY7cyYe8v2 pic.twitter.com/6qZWsrDrrj — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) November 26, 2024

Gwent Police said: "Officers carrying out an investigation into an assault would like to speak to Anthony Foley.

Officers would like to speak to the 35-year-old from Brynmawr who may be able to assist with their investigation.

He has links to Bargoed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400387262.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."