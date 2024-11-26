GWENT Police have sent out an appeal for people to come forward with any information about an assault case.
The police would like to speak to Anthony Foley, a 35-year-old from Brynmawr about an assault.
❗Officers carrying out an investigation into an assault would like to speak to Anthony Foley.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) November 26, 2024
ℹ Officers would like to speak to the 35-year-old from Brynmawr who may be able to assist with their investigation.
🔗https://t.co/kY7cyYe8v2 pic.twitter.com/6qZWsrDrrj
Gwent Police said: "Officers carrying out an investigation into an assault would like to speak to Anthony Foley.
Officers would like to speak to the 35-year-old from Brynmawr who may be able to assist with their investigation.
He has links to Bargoed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400387262.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here