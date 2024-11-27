Residents of Caerleon have expressed that they feel like an "after -thought" to Newport City Council" because of their response to flooding from Storm Bert, on Sunday November 23.

"No one has come to check on us, provide us with sandbags or see if we are okay," said Aimee Burton, 38, who has been forced out of her home with her family of four, including an eight-week-old baby, after sewage water took over the ground floor.

Another Caerleon resident, Lewis Jones said: "Caerleon is always an afterthought for the council - the same happened in 2020.

"A few sandbags can make a big difference and they failed to support the residents.

"I would like to see the councillors organise a meeting so that those impacted can discuss these failings and look at what can be done in the future."

Newport City Council said they worked tirelessly, alongside emergency services in response to this incident of flooding.

READ MORE: Storm Bert flooding destroys NHSOB rugby club in Newport

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Flooding can be devastating, and our thoughts remain with those impacted by the heavy rainfall triggered by Storm Bert over the weekend as the recovery process and clean-up operation begins.

“We know that many parts of south Wales and areas in Gwent have been particularly impacted - many of which were also impacted during the February 2020 storms.

“Our teams worked around the clock, working with emergency services to respond to this significant incident alongside local authorities and other partners to ensure preparations were put in place to reduce the risk to people and communities across Wales.

“We have commenced work on an initial appraisal study to assess the viability of options for managing flood risk in the Caerleon area.

“As we do with every significant flood event, we will now review the response as we enter the recovery phase and the events of the weekend will be used to inform the study and reinforce the business case.

“If you were affected by flooding during Storm Bert and are unsure of what steps to take, our website offers a wide range of information and links to services that can help you recover.”