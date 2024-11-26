THE PRINCE of Wales Bridge will be closed overnight tonight between junction 21 and junction 23 in the west-bound direction for planned roadworks.
The closure will be in place between 9pm and 6am on November, 26, 2024, and traffic will be diverted via the M48.
The closure includes the junction 22 entry slip road carriageway.
The bridge is closed in the west-bound direction only.
This overnight closure is part of ongoing planned maintenance.
Work on the new Severn Bridge has been ongoing since July, as National Highways need to re-waterproof and resurface a 1km stretch of the cable stay bridge to extend the life of the road surface.
