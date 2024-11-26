The mental health charity is making the plea during Men's Health Month this November.

The Office of National Statistics reports that by 2023, the number of suicides among Welsh men had reached their second-highest on record, with a 16 per cent increase between 2022 and 2023.

Dwein Davies, from Llanelli, experienced suicidal thoughts after personal struggles including the breakdown of his marriage and losing his mechanics business.

He said: "I ended up living in a shed in the forest.

"I was suffering from anxiety and depression, and I took out a life insurance policy that specified no payout for claims within 12 months.

"I fully intended to take my own life when that period came to an end, as I just wanted financial security for my children."

However, after improving his mental health through learning, understanding, and receiving professional help, Mr Davies is now a volunteer for Mind Cymru and has full custody of his four children.

He attributes his recovery to the support he received from the charity.

Sue O'Leary, executive director at Mind Cymru, said: "It isn’t always easy for men to talk about their feelings with others, and this is something for all of us to take on board not just during Men’s Health Month, but all year round."

Mind Cymru provides a dedicated support line on 0300 102 1234.