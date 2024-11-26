A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was taken to hospital after crash involving his motorcycle and a car in Cwmbran this morning.
The crash happened on the A4051 Cwmbran Drive between Henllys Way Shell Garage and Police Headquarters roundabout.
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for several hours today and an air ambulance was called.
Read our updates on the incident as they happened here.
At just after 10.30am, a spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Cwmbran Drive, Llantarnam at around 7.45am on Tuesday 26 November.
"Officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance attended.
"The collision involved a motorcyclist and a car. The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment."
