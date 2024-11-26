The Dutch weather service KNMI named the new storm Conall as it headed towards the south of England bringing an area of low pressure.

This has been forecast just days after Storm Bert brought torrential rain and very strong winds to sections of the UK.

After heavy rain in southern countries it will deepen further to bring strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday (November 28), Sky News reports.

#StormConall has been named by the Dutch Weather Service, @KNMI. This area of low pressure brings rain to southern Britain tonight, and deepens further after crossing the UK to bring strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/0MZLqS9Wxu — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2024

The Met Office said spells of rain, heavy in places, were likely to lead to some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning (November 27).

Parts of Kent, Essex, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset and London are most likely to be impacted, as well as southern Devon.

How are UK storm names decided?





Storms as a whole are named so people can more easily engage with weather forecasts, with the practice being established in the 1950s.

In 2015, following the success of the US model, the UK Met Office and Irish service Met Éireann launched their first "Name our Storms" campaign, BBC News reports.

Most years, they draw the names from a shortlist of favourites submitted by the public.

Additionally, they have been joined by the National Weather Service of the Netherlands who contribute a few names each year.

An almost full alphabet of names is put forward each year, except for ones beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z.

The storm names for the 2024/25 season are:

Ashley

Bert

Conall

Darragh

Eowyn

Floris

Gerben

Hugo

Izzy

James

Kayleigh

Lewis

Mavis

Naoise

Otje

Poppy

Rafi

Sayuri

Tilly

Vivienne

Wren

Only around six to seven storms impact the UK during a season, so there are many names that won't be used for it.