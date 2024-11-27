New Style Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) claimants will see their payment rates increase next year, after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed how much benefits will rise by in 2025.
New claims now go straight to Universal Credit, but those already on income-based JSA keep getting payments until their claim ends.
There’s a maximum amount each week - depending on age and circumstances.
Use a benefits calculator to find out what other benefits you could get, for example Personal Independence Payment (PIP) if you have a long-term health condition or disability.
The benefit cap has been frozen for 2025/26. This may affect the total amount of benefit you can get.
What are the DWP Income Support upratings for 2025 to 2026?
For both contribution based JSA and income-based JSA, the personal rates for claimants aged under 25 will go up from £71.70 to £72.90. For those aged 25 or over it goes from £90.50 to £92.05.
That's the same figure for lone parents, although the age chance is 18 - after that it goes to the £90.50 to £92.05 level.
For a couple, both aged under 18 it's £71.70 up to £72.90, or if awarded the higher rate it goes from £108.30 to £110.15.
The rates vary if partners fall into different age brackets - see table below.
The dependent children rate will go up from £83.24 to £84.66.
Premiums
Premiums will also increase by similar ratios. For families or lone parents that's from £19.15 to £19.48.
For single pensioners that goes from £127.65 to £135.05, and for a couple £190.70 to £201.95, reflecting the triple lock.
For single claimants with a disability it will go from £42.50 to £43.20, and for a couple that's a move from £60.60 to £61.65.
The enhanced disability rates for a single person will shift from £20.85 to £21.20.
The disabled child premium will go up from £32.20 to £32.75, or for a couple from £29.75 to £30.25.
The severe disability rates will go from £81.50 to £82.90 for a single person.
For couple they will move from £81.50 to £82.90 (lower rate) and from £163 to £165.80 (higher rate).
The severe disabled child rate will go from £80.01 to £81.37.
The carer premium will increase from £45.60 to £46.40 and the prescribed sum for strikers will go up for £50 to £51.
