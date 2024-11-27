New claims now go straight to Universal Credit, but those already on income-based JSA keep getting payments until their claim ends.

There’s a maximum amount each week - depending on age and circumstances.

Use a benefits calculator to find out what other benefits you could get, for example Personal Independence Payment (PIP) if you have a long-term health condition or disability.

The benefit cap has been frozen for 2025/26. This may affect the total amount of benefit you can get.

What are the DWP Income Support upratings for 2025 to 2026?





For both contribution based JSA and income-based JSA, the personal rates for claimants aged under 25 will go up from £71.70 to £72.90. For those aged 25 or over it goes from £90.50 to £92.05.

That's the same figure for lone parents, although the age chance is 18 - after that it goes to the £90.50 to £92.05 level.

For a couple, both aged under 18 it's £71.70 up to £72.90, or if awarded the higher rate it goes from £108.30 to £110.15.

The rates vary if partners fall into different age brackets - see table below.

The dependent children rate will go up from £83.24 to £84.66.

Premiums

Premiums will also increase by similar ratios. For families or lone parents that's from £19.15 to £19.48.

For single pensioners that goes from £127.65 to £135.05, and for a couple £190.70 to £201.95, reflecting the triple lock.

For single claimants with a disability it will go from £42.50 to £43.20, and for a couple that's a move from £60.60 to £61.65.

The enhanced disability rates for a single person will shift from £20.85 to £21.20.

The disabled child premium will go up from £32.20 to £32.75, or for a couple from £29.75 to £30.25.

The severe disability rates will go from £81.50 to £82.90 for a single person.

For couple they will move from £81.50 to £82.90 (lower rate) and from £163 to £165.80 (higher rate).

The severe disabled child rate will go from £80.01 to £81.37.

The carer premium will increase from £45.60 to £46.40 and the prescribed sum for strikers will go up for £50 to £51.

