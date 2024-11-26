Lee Robinson, 55, was last seen in Blaenavon on Friday, November 22.

The police have sent out an appeal for people to contact them if they know anything about the whereabouts of Mr Robinson.

Mr Robinson has known links to the Abergavenny and Caerleon areas.

Mr Robinson is of medium build and around 5'7" tall.

People can get in contact with Gwent Police on 101, quoting the log number: 2400390394.