GWENT Police have reported a missing person who was last seen in Blaenavon on Friday and asked people to come forward if they have any details.
Lee Robinson, 55, was last seen in Blaenavon on Friday, November 22.
The police have sent out an appeal for people to contact them if they know anything about the whereabouts of Mr Robinson.
❗ Lee Robinson, 55, was last seen in #Blaenavon on Friday 22 November.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) November 26, 2024
ℹ️ He is of medium build and around 5’ 7” tall; he has links to #Abergavenny and #Caerleon.
📱 Call 101 or DM us with details, quoting log 2400390394.
❗ Lee is also urged to get in touch with us. pic.twitter.com/NRYmHxmNIH
Mr Robinson has known links to the Abergavenny and Caerleon areas.
Mr Robinson is of medium build and around 5'7" tall.
People can get in contact with Gwent Police on 101, quoting the log number: 2400390394.
