POLICE have launched a hunt for man they want to speak to who they believe can help them solve a threatening behaviour investigation.
Detectives would like to talk to Jonathan Jefferies, 54, from Cwmbran following an incident in the Croesyceiliog area of the town.
It was reported to them on Saturday, November 23.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said he “may have information to assist with their enquiries”.
They added: “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message us on social media, quoting log reference 2400389935.
“If you see Jonathan Jefferies, please do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
