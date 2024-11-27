Police are looking for information to help them find 58-year-old Michael Lloyd from the Risca area.

He was last seen near his home address on Tuesday 26 November at around 10.45am.

Michael is believed to be wearing a green waterproof jacket, black trousers and walking boots. He also wears dark thick-rimmed glasses.

He is described as around 5’ 10” tall and of medium build with very short hair and a beard.

Anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400393027.

He is urged to contact Gwent Police also.