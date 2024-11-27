A DESPERATE appeal has been launched to find a man in his fifties who has been reporting missing since yesterday morning.
Police are looking for information to help them find 58-year-old Michael Lloyd from the Risca area.
He was last seen near his home address on Tuesday 26 November at around 10.45am.
Michael is believed to be wearing a green waterproof jacket, black trousers and walking boots. He also wears dark thick-rimmed glasses.
He is described as around 5’ 10” tall and of medium build with very short hair and a beard.
Anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400393027.
He is urged to contact Gwent Police also.
