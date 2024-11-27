South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Main A road roundabout closed due to broken down vehicle

Summary

Cedar Tree Roundabout, Caerphilly, closed by broken down vehicle

Emergency
Caerphilly
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The Cedar Tree Roundabout, Caerphilly, is closed due to a broken down vehicle
  • Police are on scene dealing with the incident
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos