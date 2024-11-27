Police were looking for Lee Robinson, 55, from the Blaenavon area after he had not been seen since Friday, November 22.

Mr Robinson had known links to the Abergavenny and Caerleon areas, and was described as of medium build and around 5'7" tall.

Gwent Police confirmed he had been reported as found around 9am on Wednesday, November 27.

Sharing the good news on their socials, a spokesperson said: "Lee Robinson, 55, who had been reported as missing has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."