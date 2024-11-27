A MAN in his mid-fifties who had been reported as missing has now been found.
Police were looking for Lee Robinson, 55, from the Blaenavon area after he had not been seen since Friday, November 22.
Mr Robinson had known links to the Abergavenny and Caerleon areas, and was described as of medium build and around 5'7" tall.
Gwent Police confirmed he had been reported as found around 9am on Wednesday, November 27.
Sharing the good news on their socials, a spokesperson said: "Lee Robinson, 55, who had been reported as missing has now been found.
"Thanks for sharing our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here