Jonathan Leonard, 58, from Caldicot and Ann Bray, 61, from Newport were remanded in custody following the hearing in Cardiff.

The defendants had been due to enter pleas but the case was adjourned to the new year.

Leonard, of no fixed abode, Caldicot had been charged with two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, two of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and two of making an indecent photograph of a child.

Bray, of Brigantine Grove, Newport was charged with two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, two of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and two of making an indecent photograph of a child.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between August 1, 2023 and September 6 this year.