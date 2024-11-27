South Wales Argus
Busy dual carriageway closed due to police incident

A4042 closed from New Inn to McDonalds for incident

By Sallie Phillips

  • The A4042 is currently closed between New Inn Roundabout and Mcdonalds Roundabout both directions;
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.

