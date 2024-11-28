LEAH COSTIN, 23, of Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

LUCY CHAPMAN, 39, of Barrack Hill, Newport must pay £188 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

DANIELLE PRITCHARD, 26, of Mountain Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

WENDY PENNY, 61, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MITCHELL STARR, 30, of St Catherine's Close, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £381 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JAMES GATLAND, 45, of Beech Close, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 30mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

CARLY GRIFFITHS, 37, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £306 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JOHN BADRU, 44, of Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required .

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMIAN HUGGINS, 47, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 70mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ALAN LOGAN, 76, of Hampden Road, Newport must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

OLATUNBOSUN ADEDOKUN, 46, of Division Street, Abertillery must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

Their driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.