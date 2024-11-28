The Welsh Government set health boards and councils a 50 day challenge to address the issue and Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Board sent its plan in earlier in November.

The board, and the five local authorities in Gwent, who work together as a regional partnership board are supposed to have reduced “long stay delays” – in people leaving hospital – by 25 per cent by the end of November and further reduce delayed transfers of care, the term used for people stuck in hospital as there are no arrangements for them to move on, by December 31.

Health board chair Ann Lloyd said the board and the councils are working closer together but said: “Despite enormous efforts it’s really stubborn number that stays a bit stuck at about 230.”

Ms Lloyd said she had attended three meetings, established by the Welsh health secretary, to discuss the plans and has asked officials “for evidence” improvements are “achievable”.

She said partnership boards are “learning from each other” and following a “very helpful presentation from West Wales” the Gwent board will look at different ways of working.

Councils have also made “great impact in “securing more domiciliary care workers” in Gwent, according to Ms Lloyd.