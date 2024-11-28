Neve O'Neil, 23, from Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.

The offences happened in the city last month on Saturday, October 19.

Her barrister Julia Cox said: “The application is for a pre-sentence report in this case but in addition to that the defence are seeking medical evidence because the defendant is currently seeking support from her general practitioner and has been referred in relation to investigations as to post-natal depression.”

Judge Eugene Egan adjourned the case but told O’Neil “all options are open”.

The defendant, of Mountbatten Close, was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.