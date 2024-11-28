A NEW mum was warned she could be going to prison after she admitted assaulting a man and threatening him with a knife.
Neve O'Neil, 23, from Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.
The offences happened in the city last month on Saturday, October 19.
Her barrister Julia Cox said: “The application is for a pre-sentence report in this case but in addition to that the defence are seeking medical evidence because the defendant is currently seeking support from her general practitioner and has been referred in relation to investigations as to post-natal depression.”
Judge Eugene Egan adjourned the case but told O’Neil “all options are open”.
The defendant, of Mountbatten Close, was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article