George Powell, 43, also known as George Whittaker, has been arrested and detained in a Edinburgh HMP prison, according to his partner.

When George's appeal was issued by police last month, in October, it gained a lot of attention online, due to his response.

George asked Gwent Police why they used such an unflattering photo, which was of him from years ago after a "three day bender" - or in other terms, hungover.

Powell, who also has links to Newport, was found guilty of theft, conspiracy to conceal criminal property and conspiracy to convert criminal property in November 2019.

He was jailed for ten years after failing to report his find and handed over just three coins - out of a 1,100 year-old collection from the reign of King Alfred worth £12 million.

Powell was convicted alongside his friend Layton Davies 56, from Pontypridd and experts said the hoard had the potential to "rewrite history".

They stumbled upon the collection of coins, jewellery and silver ingots buried at Eye Court Farm, near Leominster, Herefordshire, in the spring of 2015.

Today, he holds the belief that his sentence was unjust. George told The Argus in October: "Paedophile‘s, rapist’s and other individuals who destroy lives never get that long."

"I have committed no crime since I served my sentence and been released. I stole nothing then I have stole nothing now.

"I was lucky enough to find it and declare the items but hearsay and the corruption sent me to prison, away from my children, family and friends."

Earlier this year Powell was denied the right to appeal his sentence.

Judge Nicholas Cartwright told the men when sentencing in 2019 that he believed around 270 coins were still being deliberately hidden by them.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "George Whittaker, also known as George Powell, 43, from Cwmbran, has now been arrested after he was recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions."

George's partner said he remains in Edinburgh HMP, "miles away from his loved ones, including his family and friends."