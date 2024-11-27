A 19-YEAR-OLD was taken to hospital on Tuesday following a crash in Abergavenny that evening.
Police were among a heavy emergency services presence spotted in Blaenavon Road, Waunavon, Abergavenny just before 9pm.
The incident was a crash between a car and a hedge, with a 19-year-old man later taken to hospital as a precaution.
However, Gwent Police have confirmed that there were no serious injuries reported, and that the road was closed briefly to allow for the car to be safely recovered.
A statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision between a car and a hedge in Blaenavon Road, Waunavon, Abergavenny at around 8.20pm on Tuesday 26 November.
"A 19-year-old man later attended hospital as a precaution although no serious injuries were reported.
"The road was closed to allow for recovery of the car but has since reopened."
