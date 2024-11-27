Gwent Police are looking for 35-year-old Anthony Foley from Brynmawr and charity Crimestoppers have now offered a £1,000 reward for anyone with information into his whereabouts.

Officers want to speak to Foley in connection with an assault case, and are offering the reward for anyone who might be able to help them with information that could lead to his arrest and conviction.

Foley is wanted for grievous bodily harm following an assault with a machete according to Crimestoppers.

According to police, he has links to Bargoed.

Gwent Police previously appealed to find him, advising anyone with information to call 101 or direct message them on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400387262.

People can supply information to Crimestoppers anonymously through their website here.