TV host Colin Murray presented the award to the city centre Specsavers team at the Optician Awards 2024, after it won Multiple Practice of the Year.

As the first Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration referral refinement centre within the Aneurin Bevan Health Board, the team supports NHS services, taking pressure off hospitals and other clinical settings.

The practice hosts weekly glaucoma co-management clinics and has offered low vision clinics twice a week for more than a decade, catering to individuals with specific eye health needs.

Jason Williams, director at Specsavers Newport, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have been named as the Multiple Practice of the Year, which recognises our commitment to providing high-quality clinical care and the broad range of services we offer to the community.

‘Our focus has always been on improving the quality of life for our patients by providing personalised, cutting-edge solutions that prioritise both vision and eye health.

‘As a team, we are proud of the high standards we’ve set and the positive difference we make in the lives of our patients.’

He said: ‘The local community is the foundation of our store – we’ve had customers coming back to us time and time again for decades.

"Our aim is to continue strengthening our position as a pillar of the community, and this award win has recognised the hard work our team has put in to achieve that.’