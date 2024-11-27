Stephen Selwyn, 24, and Matthew Short, 19, turned to crime and the trafficking of cannabis in the city after their own use of it got out of control.

The defendants, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport became street dealers who sold the class B drug to fund their own habits.

Pamela Kaiga, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that the brothers were in deep trouble after police found out they were linked to another drug dealer.

Selwyn was selling cocaine as well as cannabis and detectives discovered a tick list on his mobile phone showing the customers who owed him money.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between April 4 and July 15.

Short pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 28, 2023 and July 15 this year.

Neither sibling had any previous convictions.

Peter Donnison for former warehouse worker Selwyn said his client’s life had been “negatively impacted” by his use of drugs.

Judge Vanessa Francis said the defendant had been a “heavy cannabis user”.

The young father began dealing drugs to pay for his own supply and to help pay his family’s bills.

Selwyn had already served the equivalent of an eight-month prison sentence upon his appearance in court after spending the last four months remanded in custody.

Gareth Williams representing Short said: “He had his own cannabis issues to contend with and he was funding his own habit.

“He’s just 19 years old and has never been in trouble before.

“This case has been devastating for him and his family – the defendant needs to find a job and rehabilitate himself.”

Judge Francis jailed Selwyn for two years and six months.

Short was sent to a young offender institution for four months but that term was suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge told him to “grow up and get a job”.