The drama series features Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan who plays DS Sarah Collins and Peaky Blinders actor Emmett J. Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw, along with Jimmy Akingbola (DC Steve Bradshaw) and Tahirah Sharif (Lizzie Adama).

The Tower, which is based on Kate London's Metropolitan book series, follows DS Collins as she "investigates the dark heart of policing" after a long-serving police officer and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a London tower block, IMDb explains.

The series began back in November 2021 with an audience of more than five and a half million people tuning in to watch, according to The Sun.

ITV cancels The Tower

Patrick Harbinson, who adapted the books for TV, had remained hopeful there would be a fourth series.

Harbison, speaking to the The Sun's TV magazine in August (2024), said: "I’m already writing the first episode of The Tower four just to show to ITV that we’re ready to go, because Kate [London] has already written a brilliant fourth novel, The Misper, on which the new series would be based.

"There are more brilliant stories to tell, involving Gemma Whelan’s character DS Sarah Collins and PC Lizzie Adama, played by Tahirah Sharif.

"Both those characters still have a long way to go. The world of crime in England is fast changing. Different crimes, different fears, different heroes. I’d love to do more about them."

But ITV has revealed The Tower has now been cancelled.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster, in The Sun, said: "The Tower was much loved by the audience who watched the drama but the viewing figures for the last series did not reach expectations so sadly we won’t be recommissioning."

The third series of The Tower aired back in September, but lost more than lost more than a million viewers over the course of the four episodes, ending with ratings of just over 2.5million, the news outlet reported.