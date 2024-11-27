The popular BBC sitcom, which first aired back in 2007, last appeared on our TV screens back in 2019.

The 2019 Christmas special ended on a cliffhanger with Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposing to Smithy (James Corden).

Fans of the show have been waiting more than four years for another episode to see what happens.

💍 A lot has happened since we left Nessa down on one knee in Barry...



Here's your first look at Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, coming to iPlayer and BBC One on Christmas Day



Get all the info ➡️ https://t.co/5CE1bWxXDb pic.twitter.com/tES7lg2haG — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 21, 2024

Earlier this year they received the news they had been waiting for with Corden and Jones - who are also the show's writers - revealing Gavin and Stacey would be returning for one final episode on Christmas Day in 2024.

Film crews have been spotted around Barry over the past few months, shooting scenes for the Gavin and Stacey finale.

All the main characters were sighted during filming in Barry including Cordon, Jones, Joanna Page (Stacey), Matthew Horne (Gavin), Larry Lamb (Mick) and Alison Steadman (Pam).

Filming has now wrapped up and fans are eagerly awaiting Christmas Day to get the best present of all - the Gavin and Stacey finale.

Gavin and Stacey stars including Joanna Page (Stacey) and Ruth Jones (Nessa) [both pictured] have been spotted in Barry recently filming the finale. (Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)

Barry Island Premier Inn gets Gavin and Stacey makeover

In celebration of the Gavin and Stacey finale, The Premier Inn Barry Island (Cardiff Airport) hotel has changed its name to the 'What's Occur-Inn'.

The Premier Inn has been renamed in honour of the show’s iconic catchphrase, made famous by Jones’ character Nessa.

The ‘What’s Occur-Inn’ was opened by Nessa herself, or at least a lookalike version, who was also seen working in the hotel.

A knock-off Nessa was on hand to open the newly re-named Premier Inn in Barry. (Image: Dimitris Legakis/PinPep) Knock-Off Nessa said: “As a Barry local myself, it’s been great to be involved in this opening.

“Ever since the final episode was announced, the town has come alive with the Gavin and Stacey buzz.

“It has been very exciting, especially when the filming started in September, so this is the cherry on top of a LUSH year.”

The Premier Inn will keep the new name over the festive period in the lead-up to the last-ever Gavin and Stacey episode on Christmas Day.

A Premier Inn spokesperson said: "The last ever episode of Gavin and Stacy is a hotly-anticipated national event and as the UK’s biggest hotel company here to help people rest easy this Christmas, we hope our tribute to this beloved sitcom will make people smile.

“People visit our Barry Island hotel from as far and wide as China and even Hawaii, swapping Sunset Beach for Barry Beach to get a taste of what the Island is really like.

“With bookings at the hotel seeing an increase with guests flocking to the area to get a glimpse of the stars, so we thought this name change was very apt."

Sam Boothroyd from South Yorkshire, who was staying at the hotel at the time of the name change, said: “It was so exciting to see the What’s Occur-Inn sign. We were very surprised but really pleased. It’s really cool.

“The final episode is going to be great. We miss the King’s speech each year, but we won’t want to miss this.”

RECOMMENDED READING:

When to watch the Gavin and Stacey finale

The 90-minute Gavin and Stacey finale will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

It will air along alongside the likes of Doctor Who, Mrs Brown’s Boys and the new Wallace and Gromit film - Vengeance Most Fowl.

An exact time of when the Gavin and Stacey finale will air on Christmas day will be revealed in "due course", the BBC said.