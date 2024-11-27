A rare 20p coin, known as a "mule coin", was sold for £60 this week after inspiring a mini bidding war between keen coin collectors on the online auction site.

The coin, dating from 2008, was one of a around 250,000 20p coins minted by the Royal Mint with an error, making it valuable to coin enthusiasts.

A batch of coins was issued without dates in 2008 due to an error in the minting process.

The mistake means the coin is considered a collector’s item.

An example of a rare undated 20p mule coin (Image: eBay/Getty/Vandervelden)

Prior to November of that year, the date on 20p coins would be found on the tail side. However, the Royal Mint switched it so that the date would now be next to the Queen’s head.

A mistake in 2008 led to the old format being used on the Queen’s side and the new format being used on tails side.

As a result, the first batch of British coins with no date on them was released into circulation for the first time in more than 300 years.

Around 250,000 20p coins minted in November 2008 are believed to have entered circulation with no date.

The 50 pence piece has become the most valued and collected coin in the UK, with many collectable designs appearing on its heptagonal canvas.

Its 27.5mm diameter makes it the largest of any British coin, and allows space for decorative pictures. It has often been used to celebrate big events over the past 50 years of British history.

The rarest coins tend to be of the greatest value, with the mintage (number of coins with each design made) being the fundamental attraction for collectors.

Along with the design, other aspects of the coin which increase value are the condition of the coin and whether it has an error in its design.

The way in which it is sold can also determine the coin’s value - while some coin collectors will bid vast amounts of money on ebay or at auction, others opt for more robust valuations by selling via a coin dealer.