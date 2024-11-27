The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that the support payment has started to be paid to eligible households.

The value of a Winter Fuel Payment is £200 for people born between 23 September 1944 and 22 September 1958, and £300 for those born before 23 September 1944.

However, more than ten million pensioners will miss out compared to previous years.

The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK born before September 25, 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment.

The Treasury said the changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.3 million.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

The payment will be credited to bank accounts from 25 November with the payment reference beginning with the customer’s National Insurance number followed by ‘DWP WFP’. Those who do not receive a payment by 29 January 2025 should contact the department.

However, for those missing out there are other forms of support available from the DWP.

Who is eligible for cold weather payments?





Cold weather payments are paid to eligible households in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They can be paid to people between November 1 and March 31, with eligible homes receiving £25 for each seven-day period where the average temperature falls below 0C.

In order to qualify for cold weather payments, you must be in receipt of one of the following benefits:

Pension Credit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

Full eligibility criteria can be found here, and you can check if cold weather payments have been triggered in your area by entering your postcode here.

What is the Warm Home Discount Scheme?





The Warm Home Discount Scheme is a one-off discount on your electricity bill worth £150.

The money is not paid directly to you but is taken off of your energy bills between October 2024 and March 2025.

You may be able to get the discount on your gas bill instead of your electricity bill if your supplier provides you with both and you are eligible.

Who is eligible for Warm Home Discount Scheme?





Last year, eligibility for the Warm Home Discount Scheme varied depending on if you live in Wales or England, or if you live in Scotland.

If you lived in either Wales or England, you qualified for the scheme if you either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as ‘core group 1’

were on a low income and had high energy costs - known as ‘core group 2’

While those living in Scotland were eligible if they either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as the ‘core group’

were on a low income and met their energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme - known as the ‘broader group’

The Warm Home Discount scheme was not available in Northern Ireland.

Which energy providers are part of Warm Home Discount scheme?





The following suppliers are part of the scheme:

100Green (formerly Green Energy UK or GEUK)

Affect Energy – see Octopus Energy

Boost

British Gas

Bulb Energy – see Octopus Energy

Co-op Energy - see Octopus Energy

E - also known as E (Gas and Electricity)

Ecotricity

E.ON Next

EDF

Good Energy

London Power

Octopus Energy

Outfox the Market

OVO

Rebel Energy

Sainsbury’s Energy

Scottish Gas – see British Gas

ScottishPower

Shell Energy Retail

So Energy

Tomato Energy

TruEnergy

Utilita

Utility Warehouse

How to apply for Warm Home Discount Scheme

The Warm Home Discount Scheme for this winter will open on October 14.

Last year, the process for eligible households depended on how you qualified for the discount.

If you received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, or were on low income in England and Wales, you were sent a letter between November and January informing you that you were eligible.

Once you received your letter, you were required to confirm your details by the end of February, and the discount was applied to your electricity bill by the end of March.

Those living in Scotland who did not receive the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit were required to apply directly to their electricity supplier.

You had to check if your energy supplier was part of the scheme, prove that you are your partner received means-tested benefits or tax credits, and show that your name or your partner’s name was on the bill.