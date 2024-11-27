The day, held at the trust's charity shop in Somerton, was split into two sessions which each welcomed primary school pupils to take part in some creativity and community service.

Undy Primary School pupils attended the morning session and in the afternoon it was the turn of youngsters from Pillgwenlly Primary School in Newport.

Pupils from Undy and Pillgwenlly primary schools took part in an initiative at Raven House Trust, Newport, to find out more about the charity and to paint a mural in its shop (Image: Submitted) The children of varying ages and backgrounds arrived by coach along with their teachers who also took part in the event.

Rhiannon Art spent the day helping the children in both session paint a mural for the shop’s wall.

Each child had the opportunity to contribute to the mural, which depicts landmarks significant to Somerton, Newport, and the work of Raven House Trust.

Staff and teachers also joined in, adding their brushstrokes to the vibrant piece.

Alongside the creative activity, the children found out more about how Raven House operates starting with a tour around the shop.

They tried their hand at stocktaking furniture and learned about the crucial role Raven House Trust plays in supporting families in need through its food bank.

They also helped pack food boxes for families struggling to put meals on the table.

Graeme Corfield, senior manager at Raven House Trust, said: “It was an incredible day. The children brought so much energy and creativity to the shop, and their enthusiasm for helping others was truly inspiring.

"The mural is a wonderful addition to the shop and a lasting reminder of what can be achieved when the community comes together.”

The Raven House Trust is a registered charity which has operated since 1994 and is the oldest foodbank in Wales.

It believes everyone should have access to food and shelter and its mission is to make a positive difference to the lives of people in Newport and surrounding areas and more recently Monmouthshire, during times of need.

The charity aims to provide free emergency food, furniture and support to local people who are in crisis. It raises money for the food bank by selling furniture in its charity shop.