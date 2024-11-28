Andrew Upham, 59, of Cot Farm Circle in Ringland, Newport, says that a change in the way his property is able to receive post has left him not getting his regular mail for weeks.

According to Mr Upham, the problem first began when his landlord, Newport City Homes, changed the communal letterboxes at his home to steel letterboxes that are now kept just inside the front door.

He claims the problem has got worse in recent weeks, estimating he may have missed as many as ten parcels during this time, as well as a number of regular letters.

He explained: "The problem is that our communal door is on a timed thing, so if the postman tries to come after the standard time that our door is open, and I'm not in, I miss my delivery.

"I just want the letterboxes changed back the way they were."

Mr Upham says that a fob key has previously been sent to his regular postman to enable the mail to be delivered at a different time, but points out that on the occasions when a different postman is sent to deliver his mail, this postman doesn't have a fob key and as a result, if Mr Upham is out, he misses his mail.

He said: "I don't think this makes any sense as we didn't have these issues with the old letterboxes, and I'm now getting really anxious when I miss my post, because what if it's something really important and I have no idea?

"I've asked for the post boxes to be moved outside again just so I can get my mail if I'm out. I could even physically move them myself, but I worry that if I try that, I'll be told I'm breaching my tenancy agreement."

After recently speaking with Newport City Homes, Mr Upham was told that the property should have a trade button to allow deliveries to be left when residents are out, and it would seem that their button is not working.

He added: "They told me that this button should be how postmen deliver, and it's clearly not working so they aren't using it.

"I've been told they'll get it all checked out, but I was never told about this trade button before, so I don't know how I was supposed to know about it?

"I'm hopeful that I should start receiving my mail regularly once this is sorted out - I've even been told that other properties have been having similar issues."

Newport Council confirmed that they do not have any housing stock so Mr Upham's issue would be the responsibility of the landlord.

A spokesperson for Newport City Homes said: “Mr Upham has reported this issue to us, and we will work with him to investigate the problem and find a solution.”