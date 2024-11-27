A TEENAGE drug dealer caught with Rolex watches made more than £62,000, a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing was told.

Alexander Powles, 19, from Chepstow was back before Newport Crown Court after being locked up there for three years and eight months in May.

The defendant profited by £62,340.41, prosecutor Laurence Jones said at the POCA hearing.

The amount available to be seized is £8,780 which will be realised “when a vehicle, watch and clothing” are sold off.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Powles, of Severn Avenue, Tutshill that he will face an additional five months in custody if he does not comply.

The defendant must pay a £228 surcharge following his release.