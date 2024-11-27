The third excursion, Artemis III, plans to see humans set foot back on the Moon, the first time since December 11, 1972.

As it stands, that won’t be happening until at least September 2026.

Health concerns continue to be raised over the two stranded astronauts onboard the International Space Station.

Sunita Williams, looking gaunt in recently released images, and fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore, have been on the ISS since June following issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, with no hope of returning until February 2026. Part of their diet includes soup made from recycled urine.

There’s an excellent opportunity over the coming week to not only locate Mars but also a star cluster.

Rising around 9pm and visible in the south, Mars, currently sat in the constellation of Cancer, will sit just above the Beehive Cluster, also known as Praesepe, (Latin for ‘manger’ or ‘cot’).

To the naked-eye and under good dark sky conditions, the cluster will appear as a fuzzy patch.

Also known as M44, (the ‘M’ named from the surname of French astronomer Charles Messier who catalogued such objects), the cluster contains 1,000 stars, at a distance of about 577 light-years from us.

Mars will be in the vicinity of the Beehive cluster for a while so there should be several opportunities to spot both the red planet and the cluster. Sweeping the area with binoculars will increase your chances of spotting the cluster.

Activity in the annual Geminids meteor shower continues with the night of peak activity still a few weeks away yet. Despite moonlight potentially blotting out some of the meteors on the night of the maximum, there remains an expectation of a decent display.

After its appearance in the autumn skies after sunset, Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS whilst still observable in small telescopes in the constellation of Aqulia, the Eagle, continues to fade as it moves further away from the Earth.

ISS Sightings from Newport this weekend: On Saturday we have two very good chances to spot the ISS.

The first pass will rise above the northwest horizon at 4.42pm and set in the southeast seven minutes later.

The second pass rises above the western horizon at 6.19pm and sets in the south four minutes later. On Sunday another good chance avails itself, with the ISS rising in the west at 5.31pm and setting in the southeast six minutes later.

