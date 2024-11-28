James Bourne, 32, said he has had several incidences occur when some of his Welsh Mountain sheep have gone missing, which has resulted in a loss of around £20,000.

"Some months we are thinking I cannot even take a wage out," said Mr Bourne.

Mr Bourne, uses the Blorenge Common - the area of land north of Pontypool - to let his sheep roam.

However, on occasions when he takes them back in, which happens every couple of months, several of the flock have been missing.

Mr Bourne, who has been involved in farming in the area since he was 6 years old, claims that he has lost around 250 sheep in the past four years.

Mr Bourne believes they have been stolen.

He even resorted to spending three or four nights "out on the mountain with a thermal camera" in an attempt to find out if someone was taking his sheep.

The thermal camera can view objects with give off heat and allow him to see where his sheep are in the dark and to see if anyone is stealing them.

However, he has not seen anyone stealing his sheep yet.

Incidences where sheep have been stolen have happened in South Wales in the past.

Gwent Police said: "We received a report of livestock theft after around 30 sheep were reportedly taken from common land near Pontypool between 11pm on Saturday 21 September and 10.50pm on Saturday 27 September.

After speaking to several people to assist their enquiries, officers were unable to progress this investigation after no criminal offences were identified.

Anyone with information which may provide new lines of enquiry can report these to us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400323551.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."