The Monmouth Nativity was crafted by composer Russell Hepplewhite and playwright Jamila Gavin.

And it is having its world premiere at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Prep School.

Hailed as a 'first-of-its-kind' adaptation, it has transformed the story into an immersive experience, encouraging children to explore their creativity and imagination through movement, music, and storytelling.

Jamila Gavin said: “With The Monmouth Nativity, I wanted to make it as inclusive as possible—and relevant to today.

“The story of Herod’s threat to the Holy Family, their exile, and their search for safety should resonate with all refugees fleeing danger. It remains a strikingly relevant story in our world today.”

Head of Haberdashers’ Monmouth Prep School Neil Shaw said: “The Monmouth Nativity gives our children the gift of creativity, music, and imagination that will stay with them for a lifetime.

"Through our collaboration with Russell Hepplewhite and Jamila Gavin, it’s a privilege to be the first school to perform this unique adaptation. This production will inspire both our school community and many others for years to come.”

Following its premiere, The Monmouth Nativity will be accessible to primary schools across Wales and the UK through a partnership with Charanga Music, ensuring its legacy extends far beyond Monmouth.