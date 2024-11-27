Marcus Hadley, 35, from Newport was found guilty of four counts by a jury following a trial at the city’s crown court.

He was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour, making a threat to kill and assault by beating.

The defendant, of The Uplands, Rogerstone had denied any wrongdoing.

Hadley is due to be sentenced early next year on January 6, 2025.

He was remanded in custody.