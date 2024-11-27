Mr Irranca-Davies, who also met Monmouthshire council officers, visited Skenfrith, where he spoke to residents who saw flooding throughout the village, before visiting Osbaston Church in Wales Primary School to view the impact and ongoing clean-up operation.

He was joined by Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Cllr Ian Chandler and representatives from Natural Resources Wales.

Cllr Brocklesby said: "Being able to show the deputy first minister around two areas that were affected by Storm Bert was a great way to show the impact in Monmouthshire.

"It has impacted residents across the county over the weekend, and as a council, we will continue to do everything in our power to help.

"The recent flooding badly hit Skenfrith and speaking to residents first-hand was a great way of getting a further understanding for the deputy first minister and myself.

"Their feedback will allow us as a council to work with partners to ensure measures are taken both in the short and long term to strengthen the defence and resilience to prepare and respond in the future.

"What struck me the most was that even when flooding affected all the residents individually, they have again pulled together to help each other. Thank you for all you have done for your neighbours and community."

As part of the visit, Mr Irranca-Davies visited Osbaston Church in Wales Primary School to view the aftermath of the flooding on school grounds.

Accompanied by Cllr Brocklesby and headteacher Catherine Jones, he was shown around the playing areas which were underwater only the day before.

Thanks to the teachers and MCC operations team, most of the damage left behind has been cleared and the school was reopened for pupils.

Across Monmouthshire the flooding left widespread damage and debris, but thanks to the work of the emergency services and MCC's operational team, only a few roads remain closed.