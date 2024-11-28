A series of warrants into drug offences were carried out in the city on Monday, November 25.

The 26-year-old was charged with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.

The 30-year-old we arrested has since been charged with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine), possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and possession of criminal property.

Both were due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on the morning of Wednesday 27 November.