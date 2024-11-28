TWO men from Newport have been charged with drug offences following three properties raided in the early hours of Monday morning.
A series of warrants into drug offences were carried out in the city on Monday, November 25.
The 26-year-old was charged with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.
The 30-year-old we arrested has since been charged with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine), possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and possession of criminal property.
Both were due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on the morning of Wednesday 27 November.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article