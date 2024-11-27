Gwent Police have charged a 37-year-old man from Brynmawr after a 12-year-old girl was attacked by an XL bully dog on October 7.

Officers were called to The Crescent, Nantyglo, following reports of a dog attack that day, where a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The dog, confirmed to be an XL bully, was seized and destroyed.

A 37-year-old Brynmawr man who was arrested at the time has now been charged with possessing a banned breed without a licence, in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday, December 9.

What happened?



At around 5.50pm on Monday, October 7, the force were called to an address in The Crescent in Nantyglo.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with "life-changing injuries."