Jean Kinchington, 91, of Newport, and her best friend of 86 years Wendy Coleman, also 91, have been recognised for their friendship standing the test of time.

Mrs Kinchington recently emailed her ready meal provider, Wiltshire Farm Foods, to inform them of her long-standing friendship, and the company wanted to help celebrate this remarkable milestone.

Arranging a visit to see the pair, the local branch arranged for its driver, Les, to deliver a selection of afternoon tea treats and listen to how the ladies have managed to stay in each other’s lives for so long.

Having grown up on the same street in Kimberley Terrace, Wendy explains how they first met: “We started school together 86 years ago when my mother brought me to Jean’s house and have been best friends ever since."

Jean added: “I’m 92 in December and Wendy’s a little younger – as she loves to keep telling me!”

The neighbour nonagenarians have been in each other’s lives ever since, despite an 8-year stint away from each when Jean moved to Southampton.

Wendy made sure this didn’t affect their friendship though, even visiting Jean on her honeymoon.

She explained: “I was quite afraid of the outside world so didn’t want to venture too far. I managed to convince Ray [her husband] to visit Jean after the wedding - he’s realised over the years we come as a package!”

After Jean’s time in Southampton, she moved back to Newport, living in different areas before settling down on Malpas Road.

With Wendy just a short walk away on Almond Drive, the two have lived around the corner from each other for over 40 years.

Their different personalities have successfully complemented each other over the years, according to Wendy.

She said: “She leaves all the talking to me. Nobody would say a word if I didn’t. You just sit there, don’t say a word, Jean, like your father.”

Of their longstanding friendship, Wendy says the secret has been the lack of arguments: “We haven’t fallen out since we were teenagers.

"She always was a pain in the bum and still is but there we are. We’re still friends, and you can’t help being a pain in the bum."