A SECTION of the M4 motorway is closed overnight for roadworks.

The section between junction 28 at Tredegar Park and junction 24 at Coldra will be closed in the eastbound direction between 8pm and 6am until November 30.

Traffic Wales have confirmed a diversion is in place.

Signs will indicate the road closure and the directions for the diversion.

The works are part of an ongoing road closures to improve the M4 motorway.

 