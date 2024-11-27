A SECTION of the M4 motorway is closed overnight for roadworks.
The section between junction 28 at Tredegar Park and junction 24 at Coldra will be closed in the eastbound direction between 8pm and 6am until November 30.
Traffic Wales have confirmed a diversion is in place.
Signs will indicate the road closure and the directions for the diversion.
The works are part of an ongoing road closures to improve the M4 motorway.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here