The communities of Risca and Pontymister are very proud Welsh areas, with strong links to the mining history of the country.
The towns have previously been home to Black Vein and Risca North Collieries, a steelworks and a foundry.
Today, none of those exist anymore but the remains can still be seen. Risca itself has a bustling high street, with Caerphilly County Borough Council figures showing it as one of the top towns for footfall in the county.
Here we take a look back down memory lane at what Risca and Pontymister was like over the last few decades and how it has changed into the town we now know.
From mining communities to an old railway bridge, there are parts of old Risca that make the town what it is today, a hub of history and heritage beloved by its locals.
