A gardening expert has shared four houseplants that can help you reduce damp or condensation in your home.

Craig Wilson, founder of Gardener's Dream, recommends the houseplants because they can naturally reduce excess moisture and improve indoor air quality.

Spider plants absorb moisture (Image: Getty)

Peace lily (spathiphyllum)

Craig at Gardener's Dream, says: “The peace lily is a champion at absorbing moisture from the air through its leaves. Its glossy leaves not only adds elegance to any space but also acts as a natural dehumidifier. They filter harmful toxins from the air, improving overall air quality.

“The best place to put your peace lily is in a bathroom or kitchen where they’ll soak up excess moisture and in a spot with indirect sunlight.

“A perfect place would be a shaded window or in a corner with filtered light. However, these plants can be harmful to pets, so is best avoided if you have a dog or cat at home.”

Spider plant (chlorophytum comosum)

He added that spider plants can also help with dampness: “Spider plants are hardy and adaptable, making them a favourite for combating dampness.

“Their long arching leaves efficiently absorb moisture and thrive in a variety of environments. Spider plants can even purify the air from toxic pollutants like carbon monoxide and formaldehyde.”

He advised hanging a spider plant in a basket near bathroom windows or on a kitchen shelf as the plants prefer indirect light and they thrive in damp areas due to humidity.

Chris added: “They’re also ideal for beginners as they’re very robust and propagate easily.”

Snake plant (sansevieria)

Chris explained: “The snake plant, often called Mother-In-Law’s Tongue, is one of the most low maintenance plants you can own. Its upright sword like leaves are excellent at absorbing excess moisture, even in low light conditions.

“These plants release oxygen at night, making them great companions for restful sleep. So they’re best placed in corners of bedrooms or living rooms where dampness tends to collect. They’re also ideal for window sills that receive low to moderate light.”

Boston fern (nephrolepis exaltata)

Chris said: “Boston Ferns love humidity and thrive in damp spaces, making them ideal for absorbing moisture and adding lush greenery to your home. Their feathery, cascading leaves can bring a tropical vibe to any room.

“Bathrooms are perfect for these plants due to their love of moist and humid air. Alternatively, they can be placed in a kitchen near the sink area to keep them happy and thriving.

“Boston Ferns can require more attention than other plants but can also reward you with vibrant growth. They are excellent air purifiers and add a calming aesthetic to any room.”