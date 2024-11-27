From the likes of Pierce Brosnan to Antonio Banderas, countless Hollywood celebrities have stayed at the Le Majestic over the years, and its easy to see why.

Right by the Cannes beach front, sensational food and an array of spa treatments to choose from, this hotel literally has it all.

But it's not just A-list celebrities that can stay at the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes.

You can also secure a room at the 5-star hotel in the south of France for your next holiday. And here's why you should.

A room with a view

I've travelled around Australia and the UK, visited places like Rome, Copenhagen and Antwerp and nowhere I've stayed before has come close to the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes.

I want to start with the rooms, because for me that was up there as my favourite part of the hotel.

From the minute I stepped into the room, my jaw hit the floor. The sheer size of it for starters, was amazing.

The bed was big and comfortable, which if you are like me and enjoy your sleep is very important, while the bathroom was great and had all the features you need.

But the view, that was the icing on the cake. Looking out over the Cannes beach, I just found myself transfixed, no matter what time of day or night.

I was transfixed with the view from my room, can you see why!? (Image: Patrick Glover) Words can't even begin to describe how amazing these rooms were.

Some have been recently done up as well, with more rooms to receive the same treatment in the not too distant future.

If you have 'a bit' (a lot) of spare cash and want something even more extravagant, you could try booking one of the hotels signature suites.

This is where you will find the A-list celebrities staying during the Cannes film festival, and its easy to see why.

It's far too difficult to explain the size, features and "prestige" of these suites, as they simply have to be seen to be believed.

So do yourself a favour and take a look on the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic website here.

Food and drink

There are three restaurants to choose from (season dependant) at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic:

Le Fouquet’s brasserie - for "elevated French cuisine" by chef Pierre Gagnaire

Paradiso - for "gourmet Mediterranean offerings"

BFIRE - by Mauro Colagreco located on the hotel's private beach

During my stay, we frequented Le Fouquet’s. The food was exactly what you'd expect at a 5-star hotel, nothing short of exquisite.

The food and cocktails were exactly what you would expect from a 5-star hotel. (Image: Patrick Glover) From entrees like roasted feta cheese, red beetroot with nuts to more extravagant mains like Braised beef chuck, the menu had something for to suit everyone's tastes.

But even when it came to something as simple as a cheese burger and fries, it was done with style and tasted far better than anything you would find around the corner at your local pub.

And then the desserts, oh the desserts. When you had room for it that was. In one word, delectable.

But it was the BFIRE restaurant that was the pick for me. Once again, great food, but it was the location - right on the hotels very own beach - that made it stand out.

Even though I visited in October, it felt like I was on holiday during the middle of summer - beer in hand, chilling in the sunshine, with the waves rolling into shore not even 100 metres away. What more could you ask for.

And the room service, I can't forget the room service. Breakfast in my room was almost the highlight of my day while I was away, and here's why...

Who wouldn't want to have breakfast in their room with a set up like this!? (Image: Patrick Glover) Not only were the breakfast options available expansive and delicious (setting you up for your day), the view to accompany it was just as exquisite.

To compliment the restaurants, the hotel also has three top-notch bars to choose from:

Terrasse Piscine

Bar Fouquet’s Cannes

Bisous Bisous Club

It would have been remiss of me not to try a cocktail or four during my stay at La Mejestic.

While the menu featured an extensive array of different cocktails, the staff were very accommodating if you fancied going 'off-book' and requesting your own personal favourite (if it wasn't already on the menu).

From an Espresso Martini to a Dark 'N' Stormy, every cocktail I tried was top shelf.

We didn't get to spend anytime at the Terrasse Piscine bar, but I can only imagine sitting poolside with a Pina colada or Corona, would be heavenly.

Heavenly spa treatments

While you can relax by the pool, chill out on the hotel's private beach or be treated to some of the finest food, there are plenty of other things to do within the hotel.

This includes visiting the Spa at Le Majestic in Cannes for one of its heavenly treatments.

During my stay I had a massage, which was the most relaxing experience I have ever had. I nearly fell asleep while walking out of the room I was that relaxed.

While I also had my first ever facial, which was also incredibly relaxing.

They also offer a range of other treatments, which can be found on the spa section of the hotel website.

Le Majestic in Cannes also has its own gym, for those that want to sneak in a quick work out while on holiday.

Location

As for the location, what more can you ask for!?

For me, the best part is it's literally across the road from the beach.

But for those into their shopping, the Cannes city centre is withing walking distance. Or if you like sightseeing there are a plethora of opportunities nearby.

So do yourself a favour, and next time you are looking for somewhere to go on holiday, make sure you consider Cannes and a stay at the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic.

It will be one of the best holiday experiences you'll ever have.