Bob Owen, local councillor for Risca ward, has committed to calling on the local council to be better prepared for poor weather conditions in the future, after Storm Bert flooded multiple businesses and properties within his community.

Sharing a post on Facebook to local community groups earlier this week, Cllr Owen wrote: "Following the devastation of the weekend with many businesses and private properties flood damaged I am making representation to the council.

Having spoken to many people over the past days, with drainage being brought up in most of the conversations, as far as I am aware the river banks in Risca were not breached.

"[Therefore] Drainage is likely to be a key factor [in the flooding damage] so we must question it.

"What was the capability to take away heavy rainfall water?

"With many speaking of drains blocked prior to the weekend's events we must further question this.

"If the many blocked drains had been clear, how much additional water would have escaped to the river prior to its level getting to the height where the drainage outlets were closed off?

"If you or your family have been affected please can I ask that you submit individual complaints directly to the council, via email on: crm@caerphilly.gov.uk; or telephone via the main switchboard number 01443 815588."

Cllr Owen also added how "overwhelmed" he had been by the spirit shown by all local residents in the area when it came to pulling together during this difficult time.

He said: "Being out and about during this period I have been overwhelmed by how the community has come together, and continues to, thank you one and all.

"All I hope is that those affected can return to normal asap. If you require advice please do not hesitate to contact me."

Many businesses in Risca were severely impacted by the flooding caused by Storm Bert on Sunday, with a large scale clean up operation taking place on Monday.

Some businesses said they would not be able to reopen for a while due to the damage.

Knights Pharmacy in Pontymister had floodwater up to the second shelf by Sunday afternoon, according to dispensary manager Jane Clements.

Popular café The Mill saw flooding get into their flooring, equipment and electrics, meaning that money will now have to go to replacing all of this.

St David's Hospice charity shop nearby was one of the most sadly impacted businesses, with head of retail Ross Hughes saying the damage is so severe that they will not be able to open during Christmas this year.

He said: "We will be looking at January at the earliest. Everything is completely destroyed.

"I'm just so sad we won't be able to support the local community this Christmas, and apologise to those people who have been so generous with their donations."