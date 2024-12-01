The Burton's biscuit factory in Cwmbran announced 150 redundancies as part of their expansion plans in 1983.

The Burtons biscuits factory in Cwmbran in 1983 (Image: Archive) In 1994, the Torfaen biscuit workers closed their factory for a 24-hour strike calling for management to improve its 3 per cent pay offer.

The strike over pay in 1994 (Image: Archive) Pickets, representing 500 union members at the Llantarnam factory which employs 8000, were on the gates at Burton’s Biscuits.

Employees of Burton Biscuits on strike in 1989 with umbrellas (Image: Archive) The strikers, members of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union rejected the company’s pay offer and a revised offer involving adjustments to overtime payments.

Burton’s initial three per cent offer amounted to £4.75 a week.

The day shift biscuit packer at Burton’s earns £151.75 a week gross before overtime, and a process worker £200.16 a week.

Workers with ballot papers before voting in 1989 (Image: Archive) Gwent factory general manager Mr Adrian Baines said a ‘significant loss would be incurred’ by the ‘wildcat’ strike and urged workers to take the claim to arbitration.

Union branch secretary Ms Marilyn Thorne rejected management claims that their action was ‘illegal’ and stressed workers had been balloted twice.